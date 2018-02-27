Buttered Savoy Cabbage with Caraway Seeds

Cooking Off the Cuff: a great, versatile cabbage side dish in four minutes (seven including prep)

Too many people wrinkle their noses at the mention of cabbage. Some varieties, like Brussels sprouts, can be a little funky (in a good way as far as Jackie and I are concerned), but there’s a sweet delicacy to others, notably Savoy cabbage, with its beautiful crinkly leaves. This simple butter- and caraway-scented side dish came about as a surrogate for braised sauerkraut to be served with roast duck. You’d think fresh and fermented cabbage would have little in common apart from their DNA, but sauerkraut, even after cooking with aromatics, wine and stock, retains its identity. So, using the fresh vegetable turns out to be a good choice – especially when it is liberally sprinkled with caraway seeds, giving it a distinct Central European personality: just right for an old-fashioned crisp-skinned roast duck.

In this dish, do not use the tougher dark green outer leaves; at this time of year, in the dead of winter, they may have already been stripped off the Savoy cabbages you’ll find in the market. They can, of course, be eaten but will need longer cooking – and the allure of today’s recipe is that it takes almost no time to prepare. Consider using the tougher leaves for stuffed cabbage or for any longer-cooked application, even a soup. (Or yes, you can put them into the compost bin.)

If you have leftovers – or choose to make a larger batch – they can be combined with roughly mashed or crushed boiled potatoes and fried in butter as a new side dish or a meal in itself (with the addition of black pepper, and possibly topped with a fried or poached egg or two). Or they can form the cabbage element of this hearty northern Italian dish of buckwheat (or ordinary) pasta.