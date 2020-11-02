ButterBeer Hot Chocolate

For hot chocolate, add sugar, whole milk, butterscotch chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips to a medium saucepan.

Heat over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally. Heat until butterscotch and chocolate is melted and hot chocolate starts to simmer.

Do not let it burn or boil. Add in butter and stir until melted.

Pour hot chocolate into mugs. Top with whipped cream and butterscotch sauce drizzle.