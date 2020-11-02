This charming ButterBeer Hot Chocolate is inspired by the famous ButterBeer from The Three Broomsticks Hog's Head and The Leaky Cauldron in the "Harry Potter" novels and movies. It’s the perfect combination of hot chocolate and butterscotch.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar.
Ingredients
For the hot chocolate
- 1 Tablespoon Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 6 Cups whole milk
- 1 Cup butterscotch chips
- 1/2 Cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
For the whipped cream
- 1 Cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 Tablespoon Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 Tablespoons butterscotch sauce
Directions
For the hot chocolate
For hot chocolate, add sugar, whole milk, butterscotch chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips to a medium saucepan.
Heat over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally. Heat until butterscotch and chocolate is melted and hot chocolate starts to simmer.
Do not let it burn or boil. Add in butter and stir until melted.
Pour hot chocolate into mugs. Top with whipped cream and butterscotch sauce drizzle.
For the whipped cream
Add heavy cream and sugar to mixing bowl. Whip on medium-high until stiff peaks form. Mix in vanilla.