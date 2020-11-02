  1. Home
ButterBeer Hot Chocolate

November 2, 2020 | 1:01pm
Calling all witches and wizards
Photo courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

This charming ButterBeer Hot Chocolate is inspired by the famous ButterBeer from The Three Broomsticks Hog's Head and The Leaky Cauldron in the "Harry Potter" novels and movies. It’s the perfect combination of hot chocolate and butterscotch.

Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar. 

Ingredients

For the hot chocolate

  • 1 Tablespoon Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 6 Cups whole milk
  • 1 Cup butterscotch chips
  • 1/2 Cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

For the whipped cream

  • 1 Cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 Tablespoon Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 Tablespoons butterscotch sauce

Directions

For the hot chocolate

For hot chocolate, add sugar, whole milk, butterscotch chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips to a medium saucepan.

Heat over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally. Heat until butterscotch and chocolate is melted and hot chocolate starts to simmer.

Do not let it burn or boil. Add in butter and stir until melted.

Pour hot chocolate into mugs. Top with whipped cream and butterscotch sauce drizzle.

For the whipped cream

Add heavy cream and sugar to mixing bowl. Whip on medium-high until stiff peaks form. Mix in vanilla.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving435
Total Fat31g47%
Sugar26gN/A
Saturated19g94%
Cholesterol89mg30%
Protein9g19%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A311µg35%
Vitamin B121µg49%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.1%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin D4µg23%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.9%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium313mg31%
Fiber0.9g3.8%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Iron0.6mg3.1%
Magnesium45mg11%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.9%
Phosphorus255mg36%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium415mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg37%
Sodium161mg7%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.9%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water242gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
ButterBeer Hot Chocolate