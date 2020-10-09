“Burnt” Brussels Sprouts with Black Garlic

October 9, 2020 | 1:50pm
Photo courtesy of Mareya Ibrahim
Black garlic has an umami type of flavor — aged and salty — and the interior texture is similar to that of a fig. It goes great with Brussels sprouts, which in this recipe are roasted in the oven until charred and almost burnt.
Recipe courtesy of Mareya Ibrahim, Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive.
Ingredients
- 2 Teaspoons raw coconut oil, melted
- 6-8 fermented black garlic cloves
- 2 Tablespoons tomato paste 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved through the stem
Directions
Preheat the oven to 425°F.
In a large bowl, whisk together the melted coconut oil, black garlic, tomato paste, paprika, and vinegar and season with salt and pepper.
Add the Brussels sprouts and toss to coat.
Spread the Brussels sprouts over a prepared pan in an even layer and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until well browned and tender.
Roast for a few extra minutes if you like the consistency a little more “burnt.”
Servings4
Calories Per Serving95
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Protein5g10%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A141µg16%
Vitamin B60.4mg30.7%
Vitamin C98mg100%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K205µg100%
Calcium70mg7%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)71µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)71µg18%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium36mg9%
Monounsaturated0.2gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg8%
Phosphorus101mg14%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium567mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg12.1%
Sodium310mg13%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.1%
Water107gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.6%