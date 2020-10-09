“Burnt” Brussels Sprouts with Black Garlic

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

In a large bowl, whisk together the melted coconut oil, black garlic, tomato paste, paprika, and vinegar and season with salt and pepper.

Add the Brussels sprouts and toss to coat.

Spread the Brussels sprouts over a prepared pan in an even layer and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until well browned and tender.

Roast for a few extra minutes if you like the consistency a little more “burnt.”