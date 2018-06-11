  1. Home
Bulgogi and Kimchi Burger

Jun 11, 2018 | 1:30 pm
By
A Korean twist on an American classic: This bulgogi burger adds some amazing flavors to the classic dish
Bulgogi Burger
Kimchi-topped bulgogi beef is a favorite Korean dish, and it’s just as good when transformed into a burger.

6
Servings
531
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup sesame seeds
  • 3 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons gochujang
  • 2 Tablespoons sesame oil
  • 5 scallions, chopped
  • 5 cloves garlic, grated
  • 2 Tablespoons ginger, grated
  • 2 Tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 Pound ground beef
  • 6 burger buns
  • 14 Ounces kimchi

Directions

Mix together the sesame seeds, soy sauce, gochujang, sesame oil, scallions, garlic, ginger, vinegar, and sugar, until it reaches a paste-like consistency. Mix the ground beef into the paste. This mixture can be used immediately, or left to marinade in the refrigerator for a day.

Form the meat into thin burger patties and grill for about 7 minutes per side.

Serve patties on burger buns, topped with kimchi.

Bulgogi Shopping Tip

Staples of Asian cuisine such as ginger, daikon, rice vinegar, and spicy chile sauces like Sriracha add bright, fresh flavors without lots of fuss.

Bulgogi Cooking Tip

Sriracha has good heat but also has flavor - its mild sweetness comes from sun-ripened chili peppers as well as sugar and garlic.

Bulgogi Wine Pairing

Most red wines, including cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, mourvÃ¨dre, RhÃ´ne blends, zinfandel, petite sirah, nebbiolo, nero d'avola, primitivo, barbera, and sangiovese with beef or lamb (cabernet sauvignon is particularly appropriate for lamb). Tempranillo, dolcetto, gewÃ¼rztraminer, or muscat for roast pork; carmÃ¨nere with pork sausage; sangiovese, pinotage, or richer sauvignon blancs with stir-fried or braised pork dishes or pork in various sauces; syrah/shiraz, mourvÃ¨dre, RhÃ´ne blends, zinfandel, petite sirah, nero d'avola, or primitivo with barbecued spareribs or pulled pork, or with cochinito en pibil and other Mexican-spiced pork dishes. Pinot gris/grigio, riesling, richer sauvignon blanc, or torrontÃ©s with veal dishes.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
32g
50%
Sugar
6g
N/A
Saturated Fat
10g
51%
Cholesterol
81mg
27%
Protein
27g
55%
Carbs
32g
11%
Vitamin A
17µg
2%
Vitamin B12
3µg
42%
Vitamin B6
0.6mg
28.8%
Vitamin C
4mg
7%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
0.5mg
2.3%
Vitamin K
115µg
100%
Calcium
205mg
20%
Fiber
4g
18%
Folate (food)
63µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
124µg
31%
Folic acid
36µg
N/A
Iron
5mg
30%
Magnesium
71mg
18%
Monounsaturated
13g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
8mg
38%
Phosphorus
322mg
46%
Polyunsaturated
5g
N/A
Potassium
1054mg
30%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
20.1%
Sodium
1125mg
47%
Sugars, added
1g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.4mg
25.8%
Trans
1g
N/A
Zinc
6mg
40%
