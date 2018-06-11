Bulgogi and Kimchi Burger

Kimchi-topped bulgogi beef is a favorite Korean dish, and it’s just as good when transformed into a burger.
This recipe is courtesy of Tablespoon.
Mix together the sesame seeds, soy sauce, gochujang, sesame oil, scallions, garlic, ginger, vinegar, and sugar, until it reaches a paste-like consistency. Mix the ground beef into the paste. This mixture can be used immediately, or left to marinade in the refrigerator for a day.
Form the meat into thin burger patties and grill for about 7 minutes per side.
Serve patties on burger buns, topped with kimchi.