Buffalo Chicken Dip
October 10, 2018 | 11:44am
What man doesn't like Buffalo wings?
Forget going to the bar — instead, whip up this simple-to-make, delicious dip with Buffalo wing flavor to have your men's night out at home.
Recipe courtesy of Holly Clegg from "Guy's Guide to Eating Well: A Man's Cookbook for Health and Wellness."
Ready in15 m
Prep5 m
Cook10 m
24
Servings
65
Calories Per Serving
Makes
24 (2-tablespoon) servings
Ingredients
- 1 (8-ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese
- 1/2 Cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Cup hot sauce or Buffalo wing sauce
- 1 Tablespoon dry ranch dressing mix
- 1/2 Cup nonfat Greek yogurt
- 2 Cups shredded cooked chicken breasts (rotisserie), skin removed
Directions
In a medium nonstick pot, combine cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, hot sauce, and ranch dressing mix, stirring constantly, until mixture is creamy, about 5 minutes.
Add yogurt and chicken. Do not boil.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
4g
7%
Sugar
0.6g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
12%
Cholesterol
23mg
8%
Protein
5g
11%
Carbs
0.8g
0.3%
Vitamin A
40µg
4%
Vitamin B12
0.1µg
5.3%
Vitamin C
4mg
4%
Vitamin K
0.8µg
0.7%
Calcium
32mg
3%
Folate (food)
2µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
2µg
1%
Iron
0.2mg
1.1%
Magnesium
6mg
1%
Monounsaturated
1g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
10%
Phosphorus
55mg
8%
Polyunsaturated
0.3g
N/A
Potassium
60mg
1%
Sodium
186mg
8%
Zinc
0.3mg
2.4%