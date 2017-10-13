Buckeye pie

It doesn't get much better than chocolate and peanut butter combined!

Chocolate and peanut butter is the ultimate indulgence and this pie will not disappoint you. Take a hike Reese's, this is the real deal!

Make this pie using store bought pie dough, or pre-baked crust or simply use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!

Keep in mind that this pie has to be chilled overnight before serving. so it must be made the day before.