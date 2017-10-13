  1. Home
Buckeye Pie
It doesn't get much better than chocolate and peanut butter combined!
Oct 13, 2017 | 3:38 am
By
Editor
Buckeye pie
Dreamstime

Chocolate and peanut butter is the ultimate indulgence and this pie will not disappoint you. Take a hike Reese's, this is the real deal!

Make this pie using store bought pie dough, or pre-baked crust or simply use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!

Keep in mind that this pie has to be chilled overnight before serving. so it must be made the day before.

8
Servings
444
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 baked single pie crust (9-inch) or make the dough it from scratch
  • 3 tablespoons cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup of smooth peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup sugar

For the ganache glaze:

  • 1/2 Cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1/3 cup heavy cream
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Directions

In an electric mixer, beat all of your ingredients except the cream on high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes.

In a separate bowl, beat  the cream until you form stiff peaks, around 5 minutes. Fold your whipped cream into the mixture and pour everything into the pie crust.

Cover in plastic wrap and  freeze overnight.

For the ganache glaze:

The following day, remove your pie from the freezer and let it defrost for about 2 hours. Remove plastic from pie.

In a small saucepan, bring the cream and butter to a boil and then slowly fold in your chocolate on a low heat. 

Spread the chocolate over the pie and chill in the refrigerator until set.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
31g
44%
Sugar
9g
10%
Saturated Fat
10g
42%
Cholesterol
18mg
6%
Carbohydrate, by difference
41g
32%
Protein
9g
20%
Vitamin A, RAE
58µg
8%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
55mg
6%
Choline, total
22mg
5%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
32µg
8%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
52mg
16%
Niacin
4mg
29%
Phosphorus, P
133mg
19%
Selenium, Se
12µg
22%
Sodium, Na
230mg
15%
Water
26g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
