Buckeye pie

Chocolate and peanut butter is the ultimate indulgence and this pie will not disappoint you. Take a hike Reese's, this is the real deal!
Make this pie using store bought pie dough, or pre-baked crust or simply use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!
Keep in mind that this pie has to be chilled overnight before serving. so it must be made the day before.
In an electric mixer, beat all of your ingredients except the cream on high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes.
In a separate bowl, beat the cream until you form stiff peaks, around 5 minutes. Fold your whipped cream into the mixture and pour everything into the pie crust.
Cover in plastic wrap and freeze overnight.
The following day, remove your pie from the freezer and let it defrost for about 2 hours. Remove plastic from pie.
In a small saucepan, bring the cream and butter to a boil and then slowly fold in your chocolate on a low heat.
Spread the chocolate over the pie and chill in the refrigerator until set.