This homey pie is reminiscent of a pecan pie, without the pecans. It is slightly less rich and not as dense as most pecan pies but with a wonderful texture and caramel flavor. It’s best served warm, and with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of real whipped cream on top.
This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 Teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 4 heaping tablespoons flour
- 6 Tablespoons milk (or half and half)
- 4 Tablespoons melted butter
- 1 disk pie dough (homemade or store-bought)
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups firmly packed brown sugar, 2 lightly beaten eggs, 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract, 4 heaping tablespoons flour, 6 tablespoons milk (or half and half) and 4 tablespoons melted butter.
Step 3: With an electric mixer, mix on medium speed for 2 minutes.
Step 4: Roll out 1 disk of pie dough and press into a 9-inch pie plate. Trim off any excess dough around the edges. Pour the brown sugar mixture into the pie shell.
Step 5: Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until crust is lightly browned and the filling has set. Remove from oven and let cool slightly before serving.