  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Brown Sugar Pie

May 23, 2021 | 8:39pm
By
This easy dessert uses ingredients you probably already have in your pantry
Brown Sugar Pie recipe - The Daily Meal
Bouillante/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This homey pie is reminiscent of a pecan pie, without the pecans. It is slightly less rich and not as dense as most pecan pies but with a wonderful texture and caramel flavor. It’s best served warm, and with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of real whipped cream on top.

This recipe was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
45 m
10 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
313
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Cups firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 Teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 4 heaping tablespoons flour
  • 6 Tablespoons milk (or half and half)
  • 4 Tablespoons melted butter
  • 1 disk pie dough (homemade or store-bought)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 2 cups firmly packed brown sugar, 2 lightly beaten eggs, 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract, 4 heaping tablespoons flour, 6 tablespoons milk (or half and half) and 4 tablespoons melted butter.

Step 3: With an electric mixer, mix on medium speed for 2 minutes.

Step 4: Roll out 1 disk of pie dough and press into a 9-inch pie plate. Trim off any excess dough around the edges. Pour the brown sugar mixture into the pie shell.

Step 5: Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until crust is lightly browned and the filling has set. Remove from oven and let cool slightly before serving.

Tags
baking
best recipes
brown sugar
classic
dessert
Easy
eggs
pie
pie dough
quick
southern
sugar
vanilla
vintage
Brown Sugar Pie
old timey