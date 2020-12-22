Breakfast Casserole With Sausage

When the holidays roll around, all of the focus tends to be on dinner. After all, nobody wants to get up extra early on Thanksgiving or Christmas morning to prepare a whole breakfast buffet. Enter: the classic breakfast casserole. This easy, savory dish is prepped the night before, so all you have to do is toss it in the oven and enjoy come morning time. This casserole is also a great way to use leftover bread. If you're like me and stockpile leftover hamburger and hot dog buns in the freezer, use those to line the bottom of the pan. I tend to favor Martin's Famous Potato Rolls, which bring a slight sweetness to the dish.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 Pound ground breakfast sausage
- 1 Teaspoon ground sage
- 2 Cups half and half
- 5 large eggs
- 1 Teaspoon paprika
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 4-6 Martin's Famous Potato Rolls, or enough bread to line the bottom of a 9x13 casserole dish
- 8 Ounces shredded cheddar cheese (1 bag)
Directions
In a medium skillet over medium heat, brown the ground sausage with 1 teaspoon of ground sage, salt and pepper. Continue cooking until sausage is fully cooked, crumbly and no longer pink, about 8 minutes.
Drain the fat from the sausage. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together half and half, eggs, paprika, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Grease a 9x13 glass casserole dish using 1 tablespoon of butter.
Cut rolls or bread into 1-inch pieces.
Assemble the casserole: Line the bottom of the casserole dish with the bread pieces, covering the bottom completely. Spread cooked sausage on top of the bread. Add cheese on top of the sausage. Give the egg mixture one quick final whisk and then pour that over the cheese.
Cover the casserole with aluminum foil. Refrigerate overnight, or at least 8 hours.
After refrigerating, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Bake the covered casserole until golden, about 45 minutes.
Remove from the oven, remove foil and allow the casserole to rest for 15 minutes before serving.