Breakfast Casserole With Sausage

In a medium skillet over medium heat, brown the ground sausage with 1 teaspoon of ground sage, salt and pepper. Continue cooking until sausage is fully cooked, crumbly and no longer pink, about 8 minutes.

Drain the fat from the sausage. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together half and half, eggs, paprika, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Grease a 9x13 glass casserole dish using 1 tablespoon of butter.

Cut rolls or bread into 1-inch pieces.

Assemble the casserole: Line the bottom of the casserole dish with the bread pieces, covering the bottom completely. Spread cooked sausage on top of the bread. Add cheese on top of the sausage. Give the egg mixture one quick final whisk and then pour that over the cheese.

Cover the casserole with aluminum foil. Refrigerate overnight, or at least 8 hours.

After refrigerating, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Bake the covered casserole until golden, about 45 minutes.

Remove from the oven, remove foil and allow the casserole to rest for 15 minutes before serving.