Boulevardier
January 22, 2019
A twist on the Negroni that’s perfect for cooler weather
Wild Turkey
Enjoy a tasty boulevardier cocktail — sometimes called the Negroni's long-lost, whiskey-based cousin — next time you are looking for a pick-me-up. The whiskey adds deep, rich flavors perfect for chillier weather.
This recipe is courtesy of Wild Turkey.
1
Servings
173
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Ounce bourbon
- 3/4 Ounces sweet vermouth
- 3/4 Ounces Campari
Directions
Add all ingredients into mixing glass. Stir, and strain over ice into rocks glass. Garnish with a cherry.
Recommended with Wild Turkey Bourbon, or Wild Turkey 101 for an extra kick.
Nutritional Facts
Sugar
0.2g
N/A
Carbs
0.6g
0.2%
Calcium
2mg
N/A
Folate (food)
0.2µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
0.2µg
0.1%
Magnesium
2mg
1%
Phosphorus
6mg
1%
Potassium
22mg
N/A
Sodium
1mg
N/A
Tags