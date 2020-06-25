Bluegrass Burger

On medium heat, place bacon into a non-stick pan. Fry till crisp. Remove all grease. Set aside.

In a large bowl mix the beef, cheese and seasoning; divide into 4 patties.

Place into the same non-stick pan. Cook on medium-high heat, about 10-12 minutes till no longer pink.

Set aside cover and keep warm. In the same pan, crack eggs and fry until your desired doneness.

Toast the buns and top with equal amounts of sriracha. Place burgers onto the buns; top with egg and bacon.