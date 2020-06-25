  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Bluegrass Burger

June 25, 2020 | 11:02am
Just add a fried egg
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

If a burger isn’t enough to fill you up, perhaps a burger topped with a fried egg will do the trick.

This recipe is courtesy of Eggland’s Best

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound Laura's lean ground beef
  • 1/2 Cup blue cheese crumbles
  • 2 Tablespoons steak seasoning
  • 4 slices thick cut bacon
  • 4 large Eggland's Best Eggs
  • 1-2 Tablespoon sriracha to taste
  • 4 Whole wheat buns
  • cooking spray

Directions

On medium heat, place bacon into a non-stick pan. Fry till crisp. Remove all grease. Set aside.

In a large bowl mix the beef, cheese and seasoning; divide into 4 patties.

Place into the same non-stick pan. Cook on medium-high heat, about 10-12 minutes till no longer pink.

Set aside cover and keep warm. In the same pan, crack eggs and fry until your desired doneness.

Toast the buns and top with equal amounts of sriracha. Place burgers onto the buns; top with egg and bacon.

