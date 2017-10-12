Blueberry Pie French Toast Muffins

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease 8 cups of a 12-cup muffin tin.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, lemon zest, lemon juice, allspice and salt. Add the bread cubes and stir, making sure all the cubes are covered in eggy mixture. Let soak for 5 minutes.

Fold in the blueberries. Spoon the bread mixture into muffin cups. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until the egg is cooked and the muffins are golden brown. Turn out onto a rack to cool completely.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.Recipe excerpted with permission from The School Year Survival Cookbook by Laura Keogh and Ceri Marsh (Random House, 2017)