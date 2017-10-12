Blueberry Pie French Toast Muffins

We’re longtime French toast fans in our home, so when my daughter, Scarlett, started school I tried to maintain the routine by making the French toast in the evening and then reheating the slices in the morning. Eventually, I created these muffins—using the flavors in my favorite blueberry pie recipe—as a more efficient way to keep my girl’s beloved morning meal on rotation. —Laura Keogh, author of The School Year Survival Cookbook
This recipe lends itself to any seasonal fruit. To reheat these babies, pop them into the toaster oven with the rack on the lowest level and heat them for 4 to 6 minutes. Serve with a drizzle of maple syrup or honey. If you’re eating on the go, use a healthy smear of jam to avoid a sticky mess.
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease 8 cups of a 12-cup muffin tin.
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, lemon zest, lemon juice, allspice and salt. Add the bread cubes and stir, making sure all the cubes are covered in eggy mixture. Let soak for 5 minutes.
Fold in the blueberries. Spoon the bread mixture into muffin cups. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until the egg is cooked and the muffins are golden brown. Turn out onto a rack to cool completely.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.Recipe excerpted with permission from The School Year Survival Cookbook by Laura Keogh and Ceri Marsh (Random House, 2017)