4.5
2 ratings

Blueberry Lemon Scones

March 25, 2020 | 5:07pm
By
A dense, flaky treat to pair with your morning coffee or tea
Michelle McGrady/Shutterstock

These buttery and tender blueberry lemon scones are an absolute treat with your morning cup of coffee. The chewy sweetness of the dried blueberries pairs wonderfully with the tangy zest of a whole lemon. 

 

Ready in
50 m
35 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
492
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups flour
  • 1 Tablespoon baking powder
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon (if desired)
  • 3/4 Teaspoons salt
  • 4 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/3 Cup honey
  • 1/2 Cup greek yogurt
  • 1 Cup dried blueberries
  • 1 large lemon
  • 1 large egg white (to brush on top)

Directions

Put butter in the freezer while working with the other ingredients

Whisk honey, eggs and Greek yogurt together in a small bowl. Set aside.

In a larger bowl, mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt and baking powder. Stir in dried blueberries.

Zest the entire lemon, add to the large bowl of dry ingredients.

Take the butter out the freezer and grate it (or you can chop it up) into the bowl of dry ingredients. Use your hands to work the butter into the mixture until the texture is crumbly.

Add the wet ingredients and use a fork to combine everything.

Knead the dough into a ball, transfer to parchment paper or a cutting board. Use a rolling pin to roll the ball into a disk about 8 inches wide. Don’t have a rolling pin? Flatten it out with your hands.

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap, and place it in the freezer for about 25 minutes.

Just before you take the chilled dough out of the freezer, preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Remove the dough and use a pastry cutter or knife to slice the disk into 6 wedges (can cut into 8 for smaller servings). Space the wedges out on your baking sheet so they cook through. Brush the top of the wedges with egg whites. Place in the oven.

Bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown on the outside.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving492
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar35gN/A
Saturated6g32%
Cholesterol86mg29%
Protein12g24%
Carbs88g29%
Vitamin A94µg10%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.7%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin D19IU100%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium225mg22%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg7%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium24mg6%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus345mg49%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium189mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg13.3%
Sodium416mg17%
Sugars, added15gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.3%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water45gN/A
Zinc0.9mg7.8%
