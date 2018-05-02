  1. Home
Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Horchata Paletas

May 2, 2018 | 5:30 pm
Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Horchata Paletas with Almondmilk Cashewmilk Blend

This Horchata Paleta recipe is the perfect way to welcome summer and celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Made with Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Almondmilk Cashewmilk Blend, this sweet treat is creamy, delicious and vegan!  

Courtesy of  Christy Wilson, RDN. 

10
Servings
152
Calories Per Serving
Makes
10 paletas

Ingredients

  • 1.5 Cups Original Almond Breeze® Almondmilk
  • 2 Cups Almond Breeze® Original Unsweetened Almondmilk Cashewmilk Blend
  • 1.5 Teaspoons Vanilla extract
  • 1 Tablespoon Agave nectar
  • 3/4 Teaspoons Ground cinnamon, plus more for dusting

Directions

 

  1. Add all ingredients into blender. Blend on high setting for about one minute.
  2. Skim off any foam and divide horchata mixture into ice-pop molds (about 1/3 cup). Cover and insert sticks. Freeze until solid or at least 5 hours.
  3. Dip molds briefly in hot water to release paletas.
  4. Sprinkle with additional ground cinnamon before serving.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
17%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
0.8g
4.2%
Protein
5g
10%
Carbs
11g
4%
Vitamin E
6mg
28%
Calcium
82mg
8%
Fiber
3g
13%
Folate (food)
12µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
25µg
6%
Folic acid
8µg
N/A
Iron
3mg
17%
Magnesium
60mg
15%
Monounsaturated
7g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
1mg
7%
Phosphorus
108mg
15%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
167mg
5%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
16.8%
Sodium
65mg
3%
Sugars, added
1g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
10.5%
Zinc
0.7mg
4.6%
