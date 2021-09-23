For the Hammons family, the nation’s largest processor and distributor of black walnuts, the holiday table wouldn’t be complete without their black walnut pie recipe. What makes this unsung nut so unique? Just about everything. There’s the distinct taste, which is completely different from the more common English walnut variety. It has been described as bold, fruity, tangy, rich and earthy, depending on who’s tasting it. Once traditionally reserved for fall and holiday baking, most popular recipes being ice cream, baked goods and candies, black walnuts are starting to gain more year-round traction.
This recipe is from Hammons Black Walnuts and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 Cup light corn syrup
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1 Cup dark brown sugar
- 2 Cups black walnuts
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 (9-inch) pie crust
- Whipped cream or ice cream, for serving, optional
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Place 1 (9-inch) pie crust in pie pan. Check the pie crust to be sure the edges are at least 2 to 4 inches above the rim of the pan to prevent the pie filling from bubbling over the edge.
Step 3: In a large bowl, gently combine all ingredients, in order listed: 3 lightly beaten large eggs, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 cup light corn syrup, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 cup dark brown sugar, 2 cups black walnuts and 2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter.
Step 4: Stir long enough to begin dissolving the sugar, but not enough to incorporate air into the filling. Do not beat, or the pie will have air bubbles on the top instead of black walnuts, spoiling the glossy look of the glazed nuts.
Step 5: Pour mix into the unbaked pie crust. Bake on a cookie sheet 1 hour or until the center of the pie is no longer loose and the black walnuts are browned.
Step 6: Serve either hot or cold, but for the best appearance, allow the pie to reach room temperature before cutting. Whipped cream or ice cream is a wonderful addition.