Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Place 1 (9-inch) pie crust in pie pan. Check the pie crust to be sure the edges are at least 2 to 4 inches above the rim of the pan to prevent the pie filling from bubbling over the edge.

Step 3: In a large bowl, gently combine all ingredients, in order listed: 3 lightly beaten large eggs, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 cup light corn syrup, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 cup dark brown sugar, 2 cups black walnuts and 2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter.

Step 4: Stir long enough to begin dissolving the sugar, but not enough to incorporate air into the filling. Do not beat, or the pie will have air bubbles on the top instead of black walnuts, spoiling the glossy look of the glazed nuts.

Step 5: Pour mix into the unbaked pie crust. Bake on a cookie sheet 1 hour or until the center of the pie is no longer loose and the black walnuts are browned.

Step 6: Serve either hot or cold, but for the best appearance, allow the pie to reach room temperature before cutting. Whipped cream or ice cream is a wonderful addition.