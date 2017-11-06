  1. Home
Best Turkey Tetrazzini with Mushrooms, Bacon, Garlic, and Herbs
Nov 6, 2017 | 1:09 pm
Turkey Tetrazzini is a fancy name for a turkey casserole with a cream sauce, mushrooms, and peas, and we've always used it for a leftover dish after Thanksgiving when turkey is so abundant. But, the truth is, it's great anytime you have some leftover turkey or chicken. Turkey Tetrazzini can taste slightly bland so my version includes some garlic, bacon, and herbs to punch up the the flavor of the sauce. Dare I say, "BAM?"

4
Servings
908
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 12 Ounces spaghetti or linguine
  • 7 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 1/2 Cup chopped onions
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 12 Ounces mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 Teaspoon herbes de Provence
  • 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 Cups chicken broth
  • 1/4 Cup dry white wine or sherry
  • 1 3/4 Cup half-and-half or milk
  • 3 Cups chopped cooked turkey
  • 1 Cup peas, cooked
  • 4-6 slices bacon, cooked until crisp and chopped (optional)
  • 1 Cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • 1/3 Cup breadcrumbs

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain well and set aside.

Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large ovenproof casserole dish over medium heat. Sauté the onions until they start to become translucent, for 5-6 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 2 more minutes. Add the mushrooms, herbes de Provence, and 2 tablespoons of the butter, and cook until the liquid has evaporated, about 6-8 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.

Sprinkle the flour over the mixture in the pan and reduce the heat to low, stirring constantly for 2-3 minutes to cook off the flour taste. Stir in the broth and the wine.

Bring to a simmer and cook over medium-low heat for about 2 minutes. Gradually stir in the half-and-half and cook until thickened, stirring constantly until mixture coats the back of wooden spoon, for 5 minutes.

Combine the pasta, sauce, onions and mushrooms, turkey, peas, and bacon in the casserole. Stir in 2/3 cup of the Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

In a small bowl, combine the remaining Parmesan and the breadcrumbs. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the Turkey Tetrazzini, and dot the top with the remaining butter, cut into small pieces. Bake until the top is golden brown, for 30-40 minutes.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
36g
51%
Sugar
21g
23%
Saturated Fat
14g
58%
Cholesterol
157mg
52%
Carbohydrate, by difference
95g
73%
Protein
53g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
144µg
21%
Vitamin B-12
2µg
83%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
6mg
8%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
786mg
79%
Choline, total
174mg
41%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
9g
36%
Folate, total
173µg
43%
Iron, Fe
7mg
39%
Magnesium, Mg
105mg
33%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
7mg
50%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
815mg
100%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
53µg
96%
Sodium, Na
2977mg
100%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
2µg
13%
Water
537g
20%
Zinc, Zn
7mg
88%
Turkey Shopping Tip

Thanksgiving is not the only time to consume turkey. Now readily available year-round, be sure to take advantage of this chicken substitute.

Turkey Cooking Tip

For juicy meat, be sure to brine the turkey.

Turkey Wine Pairing

Most red wines, including cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, syrah/shiraz, mourvèdre, Rhône blends, zinfandel, petite sirah, nero d'avola, and primitivo.