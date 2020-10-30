best thanksgiving dressing

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wide skillet set over medium-high heat. Cook sausage, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to scoop sausage into a large bowl.

Reduce heat under skillet to medium. Melt in 1 tablespoon butter. Tumble in celery and onions; cook until soft, about 10 minutes. Scrape into bowl with sausage.

Heat 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon oil (use the same skillet or a separate one). Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms turn a lovely deep brown, about 12 minutes. Stir in garlic, sage, thyme, salt and pepper; cook, 30 seconds. Deglaze with sherry. Scrape into bowl.

Sprinkle parsley into the bowl. Tumble in cornbread. Toss well. Drizzle in broth, stopping when cornbread is moist, but not mushy.

Turn dressing into a buttered baking dish. Cover with foil. Slide into a 375-degree oven and bake until hot, 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake until a little crisp on top, about 10 minutes. Just before serving, stir in candied pecans.