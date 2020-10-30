  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Best Thanksgiving Dressing

October 30, 2020 | 11:22am
A classic side to serve alongside turkey
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune

While some parts of the country call it stuffing even when it's not stuffed inside a Thanksgiving turkey, other Americans refer to bread and herbs baked in a bowl as dressing. No matter what you call it, here's the best way to make it.

This recipe by Leah Eskin was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h and 20 m
40 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
351
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 1/2 Pound mild Italian pork sausage (bulk or slipped out of casings)
  • 2 ribs celery, finely chopped
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 Pound white button mushrooms, halved or quartered
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 Teaspoons finely chopped fresh sage
  • 2 Teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 Cup dry sherry
  • 2 Tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 pan (8-inches square) cornbread, broken up
  • 1 Cup chicken broth
  • 2 Cups candied pecans

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wide skillet set over medium-high heat. Cook sausage, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until browned and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to scoop sausage into a large bowl.

Reduce heat under skillet to medium. Melt in 1 tablespoon butter. Tumble in celery and onions; cook until soft, about 10 minutes. Scrape into bowl with sausage.

Heat 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon oil (use the same skillet or a separate one). Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms turn a lovely deep brown, about 12 minutes. Stir in garlic, sage, thyme, salt and pepper; cook, 30 seconds. Deglaze with sherry. Scrape into bowl.

Sprinkle parsley into the bowl. Tumble in cornbread. Toss well. Drizzle in broth, stopping when cornbread is moist, but not mushy.

Turn dressing into a buttered baking dish. Cover with foil. Slide into a 375-degree oven and bake until hot, 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake until a little crisp on top, about 10 minutes. Just before serving, stir in candied pecans.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving351
Total Fat31g48%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated7g35%
Cholesterol48mg16%
Protein12g24%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A38µg4%
Vitamin B120.5µg22.6%
Vitamin B60.2mg16.2%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.8%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K22µg19%
Calcium47mg5%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg6%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium37mg9%
Monounsaturated15gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg28%
Phosphorus160mg23%
Polyunsaturated7gN/A
Potassium379mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.3%
Sodium492mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.7%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water89gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
dressing
mushrooms
pecans
sausage
Thanksgiving
best thanksgiving dressing