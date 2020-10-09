Best Kinda Date Balls

In a food processor, combine the dates, almonds, walnuts, ground flaxseed, protein powder, 1⁄4 cup of the coconut, the flavoring ingredients of your choice, and 2 teaspoons water and pulse until a dough is formed.

Add another teaspoon or two of water if needed for the mixture to hold together.

Spread the remaining 2 tablespoons coconut over a small plate.

Roll the dough into twelve 1-ounce balls, then roll each in the coconut to coat, setting the balls on a large plate as you go.

Freeze the balls for 30 minutes in a sealed container to firm up, and to store any uneaten balls for indulging when your heart desires.