Best Kinda Date Balls

These date balls are like healthy truffles and you can choose your adventure when it comes to the flavors. Try them plain and simple, go green with matcha tea, or nutty with peanuts and warm cinnamon.
Recipe courtesy of Mareya Ibrahim, Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive.
Notes
To make Matcha Tea Date Balls:
Add 1⁄2 teaspoon fine matcha tea powder to mixture
To make Pea-nutty Date Balls:
Add 2 tablespoons chopped peanuts + 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon to mixture
Ingredients
- 1 Cup dried dates, pitted and chopped
- 1/2 Cup raw almonds
- 1/2 Cup chopped walnuts 1⁄2 cup ground flaxseed
- 1 scoop collagen protein powder (or plant-based protein, for a vegan swap)
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut
Directions
In a food processor, combine the dates, almonds, walnuts, ground flaxseed, protein powder, 1⁄4 cup of the coconut, the flavoring ingredients of your choice, and 2 teaspoons water and pulse until a dough is formed.
Add another teaspoon or two of water if needed for the mixture to hold together.
Spread the remaining 2 tablespoons coconut over a small plate.
Roll the dough into twelve 1-ounce balls, then roll each in the coconut to coat, setting the balls on a large plate as you go.
Freeze the balls for 30 minutes in a sealed container to firm up, and to store any uneaten balls for indulging when your heart desires.