Cobb Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing

In a hot skillet (or in your microwave), cook turkey bacon slices until crispy. Pat dry with paper towel. Chop into small pieces when cool and set aside.

Cook 1 pound of boneless, skinless chicken breast on stove top (medium heat) in a pan sprayed lightly with cooking spray, or bake in a 350 degree oven until done (approximately 15-20 minutes depending on thickness of chicken breast). When cool, cut into thin slices.

Slice 3 Eggland's Best Hard Cooked and Peeled eggs into thin slices.

Prepare all vegetables: Chop romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce and Vidalia onion; slice tomatoes, removing seeds; cut green pepper into thin slices; cut avocado into thin slices. Set vegetables aside.

After all ingredients are prepared, arrange on a large platter, or toss together gently in a bowl.