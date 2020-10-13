Cobb Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing

The Cobb Salad is an iconic American dish. In this recipe, the traditional Cobb Salad gets a lighter touch with Eggland's Best eggs, turkey bacon and a vinaigrette dressing.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best.
Notes
The dijon vinaigrette dressing lightens up this salad, instead of the traditional creamy ranch dressing. To further reduce the calories in the salad, use less cheese than suggested if preferred. This variation uses a Vidalia onion for a little sweetness and green peppers to add to the nutritious vegetables.
Ingredients
- 3 3 Eggland's Best Hard Cooked and Peeled Eggs
- 6 Cups Romaine lettuce leaves
- 1 green pepper
- 1/2 Vidalia onion
- 1 medium-size tomato
- 4 slices turkey bacon
- 1/3 Cup blue cheese, crumbled
- 1 Pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 1/2 avocado
For the dressing:
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 3/4 Cups balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 Cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon dijon mustard
- 1 Tablespoon Worchestershire sauce
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon pepper
Directions
In a hot skillet (or in your microwave), cook turkey bacon slices until crispy. Pat dry with paper towel. Chop into small pieces when cool and set aside.
Cook 1 pound of boneless, skinless chicken breast on stove top (medium heat) in a pan sprayed lightly with cooking spray, or bake in a 350 degree oven until done (approximately 15-20 minutes depending on thickness of chicken breast). When cool, cut into thin slices.
Slice 3 Eggland's Best Hard Cooked and Peeled eggs into thin slices.
Prepare all vegetables: Chop romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce and Vidalia onion; slice tomatoes, removing seeds; cut green pepper into thin slices; cut avocado into thin slices. Set vegetables aside.
After all ingredients are prepared, arrange on a large platter, or toss together gently in a bowl.
For the dressing:
Add balsamic vinegar, olive oil, dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce to a bowl and whisk together.
Crush 1 clove of garlic and add to mixture. Mix well.
Add salt and pepper to taste.