Berries on a Cloud Cupcakes

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Make your angel food cake recipe as if you were making the angel food cake recipe on the box. Line your muffin tin with muffin liners (I prefer the jumbo muffin liners in my regular muffin tin as the angel food cupcakes rise higher and look better this way.) Fill the muffin liners about ¾ full with batter. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until cracked, golden and dry to the touch. Do not underbake these cupcakes or they could fall flat. Allow cupcakes to cool.

Add ¼ cup heavy cream to small bowl. Add the container of decorative sugar crystals to another small bowl. Take a pastry brush and brush a small amount of cream onto a cupcake all around the tops and edges. Dip the wet cupcake top into the sugar crystals making sure to get some on the outside edges. Do this one by one to each cupcake.

To make the frosting, take a chilled mixing bowl and beat on high the remaining 3 cups of heavy cream and almond extract until soft peaks form.

In another bowl, beat together the softened cheeses and powdered sugar until smooth.

Then fold the cheese mixture into the whipped cream mixture gently until well incorporated. Add to large piping bag if you have one (squeeze frosting out on cupcake in a circular motion to make it look cloud-like.) Then add raspberries, blueberries and a slice of strawberry as desired. Lastly, a little more sugar sprinkled on top adds a decorative touch. Chill frosted cupcakes in refrigerator until ready to serve. Can be made up to 2 days in advance if kept cool in refrigerator.