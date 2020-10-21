Classic beef stroganoff is comfort food defined. Use cream of mushroom soup as a shortcut that doesn't short you on flavor.
Notes
Make Ahead Freezer Meal: Omit or reserve the fresh parsley as an optional topping.
Prepare the noodles and beef mixture as directed.
Cool completely.
Layer the cooled noodles and beef mixture in a 13x9x2-inch baking pan, wrap tightly and freeze.
From frozen, bake, covered, at 350°F for 50 minutes.
Or, thaw in the refrigerator, bake, covered, for 35 minutes.
Top with the optional parsley before serving, if desired.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces uncooked medium egg noodles or whole wheat egg noodles (about 4 cups)
- 1 Pound boneless beef sirloin steak or beef top round steak, 3/4-inch thick, cut into thin strips
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
- 1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup
- 3/4 Cups beef broth, preferably Swanson
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 Teaspoon paprika
- 1 Tablespoon sour cream or plain yogurt
Directions
Cook and drain the noodles according to the package directions.
While the noodles are cooking, season the beef with salt and pepper.
Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.
Add the beef and cook until well browned, stirring often.
Remove the beef from the skillet. Pour off any fat.
Reduce the heat to medium.
Add the onion to the skillet and cook until lightly browned.
Stir in the soup, broth, Worcestershire, garlic powder and paprika and heat to a boil.
Stir in the sour cream.
Return the beef to the skillet and cook until done (do not boil).
Season to taste.
Serve the beef mixture over the noodles.
Sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley, if desired.