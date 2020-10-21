beef stroganoff

Cook and drain the noodles according to the package directions.

While the noodles are cooking, season the beef with salt and pepper.

Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the beef and cook until well browned, stirring often.

Remove the beef from the skillet. Pour off any fat.

Reduce the heat to medium.

Add the onion to the skillet and cook until lightly browned.

Stir in the soup, broth, Worcestershire, garlic powder and paprika and heat to a boil.

Stir in the sour cream.

Return the beef to the skillet and cook until done (do not boil).

Season to taste.

Serve the beef mixture over the noodles.

Sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley, if desired.