This tasty aromatic soup is packed with flavor and makes a great dinner that can last up to a few days. Pho is a popular Vietnamese dish that you can make at home instead of ordering take out.
This recipe is by Judy Hevrdejs and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound beef brisket
- 12 Cups beef stock
- Fish sauce
- 1 package (16 ounces) dried wide rice noodles, cooked according to package directions
- 12 Ounces beef top round, thinly sliced
- 1 bunch green onions, trimmed, thinly sliced, about 1 cup
- Garnishes: Thai basil sprigs, mung bean sprouts, lime wedges, jalapenos thinly sliced into rings, sriracha sauce, hoisin sauce
Directions
Place brisket in a large pot; add the stock.
Heat to a boil over high heat; lower to a vigorous simmer.
Simmer until cooked through, 30-45 minutes.
To check doneness, remove the brisket from pot; poke with a chopstick.
Juices should run clear.
A few minutes before the brisket is ready, prepare an ice water bath.
When brisket is done, remove from pot; submerge in ice water.
Reserve cooking liquid.
When brisket is cool, remove from ice water.
Pat dry; thinly slice against the grain.
Set aside.
Return stock to a boil.
Season with fish sauce, if needed.
Arrange garnishes on a platter, sauces alongside.
Divide cooked rice noodles evenly among large warmed soup bowls.
Divide brisket slices among the bowls, then raw beef slices (they will cook slightly when stirred into the broth).
Ladle boiling hot stock over top.
Top with green onions; serve immediately with garnishes.