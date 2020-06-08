Beef and Couscous Stuffed Baby Bell Peppers

Tiny bell peppers are packed with ground beef, spinach and couscous, then sprinkled with reduced-fat cheese.
Recipe courtesy of Beef. It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Five medium bell peppers (any color), cut lengthwise into sixths may be substituted for mini peppers.
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 15 baby sweet bell peppers (about 2-1/2 to 3 inches long, about 1-1/4 pounds)
- 2/3 Cups regular or spicy 100% vegetable juice
- 1/2 Cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed dry
- 1/4 Cup uncooked whole wheat or regular couscous
- 2 Teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 Cup reduced-fat shredded Parmesan, Monterey Jack, white Cheddar or Italian-blend cheese
Directions
Heat oven to 400°F. Cut bell peppers in half lengthwise; remove seeds and membranes, but not stem. Place peppers, cut-sides up, on two shallow-rimmed baking sheets.
Combine ground beef, vegetable juice, spinach, couscous, garlic, oregano, salt and black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Spoon beef mixture evenly into peppers. Sprinkle with cheese.
Bake, uncovered, in 400°F oven 25 to 30 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of pepper registers 160°F and peppers begin to brown. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.