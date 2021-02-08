BBQ Shrimp with Sage Sausage and Smoked Gouda Grit Cake

Step 1: In a non-stick pan or skillet, brown 1/2 pound of sausage until fully cooked. Drain and reserve pan drippings for later use.

Step 2: In a pot, prepare 1 cup grits as directed, combining 2 1/2 cups water, 1 1/2 cup half and half, 2 tablespoons butter and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Keep on a very low simmer stirring every 2 mins until done. Remove from heat and add in browned sausage, 1 cup cheese and 1/2 cup scallion. Reserve part of the scallion for garnish.

Step 3: On a parchment paper-lined baking pan, pour the grits and smooth into an even layer. Let cool completely. Cover and refrigerate until very firm, at least 2 1/2 hours or overnight.

Step 4: Cut out 4 rounds of the grits with a biscuit cutter. Dip rounds in egg wash and then cover fully in 2 cups panko. Repeat until you have 4 rounds. Heat 1/2 inch oil in a heavy skillet and fry 2-3 minutes per side till golden brown

Step 5: Drain on the wire rack. Hold in the oven at 200F to keep warm.