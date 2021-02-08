BBQ Shrimp with Sage Sausage and Smoked Gouda Grit Cake

This yummy take on a popular seafood dish was created by food blogger, Daniela Roebuck of Style and Sustenance. The inspiration for this dish comes from her trip to New Orleans where she recalls eating BBQ shrimp and grits for breakfast every day. This recipe is perfect to enjoy for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Recipe courtesy of Daniela Roebuck, Style and Sustenance
Ingredients
For the grit cake
- 1 Cup quick grits
- 2 1/2 Cups water
- 1 1/2 Cup half and half
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Pound spicy sage sausage
- 1 Cup smoked gouda, shredded
- 1/2 Cup chopped scallion
- 1 egg beaten with water
- 2 Cups panko bread crumbs
For the BBQ shrimp
- 1 Pound jumbo 21/25 shrimp(peeled and devained)
- 2 Tablespoons cajun seasoning
- 1/2 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 Teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 cloves finely chopped garlic
- 1/2 Cup white wine
- 2 Tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 4 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 2 Tablespoons sausage pan drippings
- Juice of half lemon
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh chopped parsley
Directions
For the grit cake
Step 1: In a non-stick pan or skillet, brown 1/2 pound of sausage until fully cooked. Drain and reserve pan drippings for later use.
Step 2: In a pot, prepare 1 cup grits as directed, combining 2 1/2 cups water, 1 1/2 cup half and half, 2 tablespoons butter and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Keep on a very low simmer stirring every 2 mins until done. Remove from heat and add in browned sausage, 1 cup cheese and 1/2 cup scallion. Reserve part of the scallion for garnish.
Step 3: On a parchment paper-lined baking pan, pour the grits and smooth into an even layer. Let cool completely. Cover and refrigerate until very firm, at least 2 1/2 hours or overnight.
Step 4: Cut out 4 rounds of the grits with a biscuit cutter. Dip rounds in egg wash and then cover fully in 2 cups panko. Repeat until you have 4 rounds. Heat 1/2 inch oil in a heavy skillet and fry 2-3 minutes per side till golden brown
Step 5: Drain on the wire rack. Hold in the oven at 200F to keep warm.
For the BBQ shrimp
Step 1: Season 1 pound shrimp with 2 tablespoons cajun seasoning.
Step 2: In a non-stick pan or skillet, sear shrimp for 1-2 mins on each side with sausage drippings. Remove shrimp and set aside to prepare sauce.
Step 3: Add more drippings to the pan with chopped garlic, 1/2 cup wine and 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce. Add shrimp and the other seasonings to taste. Finish with 4 tablespoons butter and parsley on low heat until butter is incorporated.
Step 4: Spoon shrimp and sauce over grit cake. Garnish with scallion.