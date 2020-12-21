  1. Home
Basic Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

December 21, 2020
You'll never use the oven to roast this veggie again
Brussels sprouts are best eaten when they're basically burnt, and one of the best ways to achieve this is by using the air fryer. These beautiful Brussels also take a fraction of the time in the air fryer than they would on the stove, making this a no-fuss side.

Ready in
22 m
5 m
(prepare time)
17 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
83
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound Brussels sprouts
  • 1 Tablespoon neutral oil, like canola or olive oil
  • 1/2 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Wash Brussels sprouts, trim off the stems, and cut the Brussels sprouts in half lengthwise.

In a large bowl, toss Brussels sprouts with oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder.

Add Brussels sprouts to the basket of your air fryer.

Set air fryer to 390 degrees.

Cook Brussels sprouts for 12 minutes.

After 5 minutes, pause air fryer. Using silicone-tipped tongs, toss Brussels sprouts.

Cook for the remaining amount of time, checking for desired doneness. If you'd like, cook them for an additional 3-5 minutes, checking frequently so they don't burn.

 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving83
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.7%
Protein4g8%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A43µg5%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.7%
Vitamin C96mg100%
Vitamin E1mg10%
Vitamin K203µg100%
Calcium50mg5%
Fiber5g18%
Folate (food)70µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)70µg17%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.4%
Phosphorus84mg12%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium460mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8%
Sodium275mg11%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.6%
Water98gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.7%
