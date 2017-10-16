  1. Home
Banana Cream Pie
It's a banana split, except in a pie!
Oct 16, 2017 | 9:46 am
Emeril

This recipe is real gem. It has all the decadent, rich qualities that a cream pie should have. Whether you're more of a chocolate pie lover or like the classic cream pie, this will change your mind for sure.

For this recipe you can use either store bought pie crust or you can make your own using this perfect pie crust recipe. 

8
Servings
132
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the filling:

  • pie dough for 1 single-crust pie (9-inch) or make from scratch
  • 1 3/4 cup milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 4-serving size vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 1 graham cracker for topping
  • 2 cups thawed frozen whipped topping
  • 2 bananas, sliced

Directions

For the filling:

Preheat oven to 400°F.   

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie plate with the dough. 

Bake at 400°F.  Let cool

Mix milk and extract in medium bowl. Add pudding mix; beat with wire whisk 2 minutes or until well blended.

Pour pudding mixture into the pie shell.

Refrigerate 3 hours or until set. Garnish with whipped topping and almonds just before serving. Store leftover pie in refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
7g
10%
Sugar
12g
13%
Saturated Fat
6g
25%
Cholesterol
3mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
14g
11%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
28µg
4%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
92mg
9%
Folate, total
4µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
10mg
3%
Phosphorus, P
81mg
12%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
59mg
4%
Water
69g
3%
