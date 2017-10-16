Banana Cream pie

This recipe is real gem. It has all the decadent, rich qualities that a cream pie should have. Whether you're more of a chocolate pie lover or like the classic cream pie, this will change your mind for sure.
For this recipe you can use either store bought pie crust or you can make your own using this perfect pie crust recipe.
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie plate with the dough.
Bake at 400°F. Let cool
Mix milk and extract in medium bowl. Add pudding mix; beat with wire whisk 2 minutes or until well blended.
Pour pudding mixture into the pie shell.
Refrigerate 3 hours or until set. Garnish with whipped topping and almonds just before serving. Store leftover pie in refrigerator.