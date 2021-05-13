Step 1: Grease two 9-inch round pans or one 9-inch square pan.

Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, thoroughly mix 1/2 cup flour, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 package (1/4 ounce) undissolved active dry yeast. Beat in 2 tablespoons softened butter or margarine.

Step 3: Gradually add 1/2 cup very hot tap water to dry ingredients and beat 2 minutes at medium speed with an electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally. Add 1 egg and 1/2 cup flour, or enough flour to make a thick batter. Beat at high speed for 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally.

Step 4: Stir in remaining flour and spread batter evenly into two greased, 9-inch round pans or one 9-inch square pan.

Step 5: Arrange 1 1/2 to 2 cups sliced peaches on the cake batter. Combine 3 tablespoons sugar and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon and sprinkle mixture over peaches. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in bulk, about 1 hour.

Step 6: Preheat oven to 400 F. When oven is at temperature, bake cake for 25 minutes.

Step 7: In a 1-quart sauce pan, heat 1/2 cup apricot jam and add 1 drop red food coloring, if using. Brush on warm peach cake.