September 10, 2021 | 10:34pm
Tatyana Consaul/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Strawberries are a natural fit for sweet dishes, but they also go great with savory seasonings such as sweet-tart balsamic vinegar and black pepper. These macerated strawberries make a terrific topping for avocado toast and are equally delicious stirred into warm brown rice with garbanzo beans and fresh chives.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 quarts small strawberries, hulled, thinly sliced, about 6 cups
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- A couple of grinds of black pepper
Directions
Step 1: To a large bowl, add 2 quarts small strawberries (hulled and thinly sliced, about 6 cups), 2 tablespoons sugar, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar and a couple of grinds of black pepper. Stir well.
Step 2: Refrigerate for several hours, stirring a few times. The mixture will keep for several days in the refrigerator.