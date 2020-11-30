  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Baked Mozzarella Sticks

November 30, 2020
Make this classic kid-friendly snack at home (and healthy!)
Bluebellballoons/Shutterstock

Mozzarella sticks are a classic appetizer, perfect for game day or for days when you need to please picky eaters in your family. These baked mozzarella sticks are so easy and will satisfy any cheese craving.

This recipe is courtesy of USDairy.com.

Ready in
26 m
20 m
(prepare time)
6 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
272
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 (12-ounce) package reduced-fat Mozzarella string cheese
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 Cup panko (Japanese) bread crumbs
  • 1/2 Cup prepared marinara sauce, warmed (optional)

Directions

Position rack in upper third of oven and preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Line a baking sheet with foil and spray lightly with cooking spray.

Remove cheese from packaging and set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk egg until foamy.

In small non-stick skillet, mix Italian seasoning with bread crumbs and place over medium heat.

Cook and stir bread crumbs until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

Dip one piece of string cheese in egg until coated and then into toasted bread crumbs, coating completely.

Redip the string cheese in egg and again into the bread crumbs, if desired.

Place on baking sheet.

Repeat with remaining string cheese and place on baking sheet 1 1/2 inches apart.

Spray string cheese lightly with cooking spray.

Bake 5-6 minutes or until heated through. (Cheese may melt slightly and lose shape. Simply press it back into place.)

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving272
Total Fat17g27%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated10g52%
Cholesterol79mg26%
Protein18g35%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A144µg16%
Vitamin B122µg83%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.4%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.6%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.8%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.6%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium478mg48%
Fiber0.9g3.5%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium31mg7%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg10%
Phosphorus358mg51%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium143mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.3%
Sodium208mg9%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11%
Water46gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
