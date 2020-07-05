Baked Chicken Wings in Rhubarb Thyme Sauce

Line two large baking sheets with aluminum foil. Spread chicken wings out in a single layer. Season with salt and pepper on both sides and set aside. Bake wings for 45 minutes

Place rhubarb, lemon juice, and brown sugar in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Cook, stirring until liquified.

Add the ketchup, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and bring to a boil. Turn the heat down to low and let simmer for 10 minutes.

Season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Stir in the thyme leaves and remove from heat.

Remove wings from the oven and use a brush to coat the wings in the sauce. You can also place the sauce in a large bowl. Add the wings, toss to coat and replace the wings on the baking sheet.

Return the coated wings to the oven and bake for another 10-15 minutes.

Remove from oven. Plate, garnish with fresh thyme sprigs and serve.