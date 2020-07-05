  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Baked Chicken Wings in Rhubarb Thyme Sauce

July 5, 2020
Rhubarb is great for more than just pie
Baked Chicken Wings in Rhubarb Thyme Sauce
Photo courtesy of Diary of a Mad Hausfrau

My love affair with rhubarb started as a child, and now I look forward to fresh rhubarb every summer as an opportunity to experiment with recipes that go beyond dessert. These wings are sweet and tangy with a hint of herbs.

Recipe courtesy of Diary of a Mad Hausfrau

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
622
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 5 Pounds chicken wings
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Fresh rhubarb washed, trimmed and chopped into pieces
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 Cup brown sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 Tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons thyme leaves, plus some sprigs for garnish

Directions

Line two large baking sheets with aluminum foil. Spread chicken wings out in a single layer. Season with salt and pepper on both sides and set aside. Bake wings for 45 minutes

Place rhubarb, lemon juice, and brown sugar in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Cook, stirring until liquified.

Add the ketchup, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and bring to a boil. Turn the heat down to low and let simmer for 10 minutes.

Season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Stir in the thyme leaves and remove from heat.

Remove wings from the oven and use a brush to coat the wings in the sauce. You can also place the sauce in a large bowl. Add the wings, toss to coat and replace the wings on the baking sheet.

Return the coated wings to the oven and bake for another 10-15 minutes.

Remove from oven. Plate, garnish with fresh thyme sprigs and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving622
Total Fat37g58%
Sugar19gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol315mg100%
Protein50g100%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A29µg3%
Vitamin B120.7µg29.5%
Vitamin B62mg100%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K14µg12%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber0.5g1.9%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg6%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated18gN/A
Niacin (B3)16mg100%
Phosphorus358mg51%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium629mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24%
Sodium744mg31%
Sugars, added18gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.2%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water211gN/A
Zinc3mg32%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
