Baked Butternut Squash With Italian Sausage Stuffing
A little something different fro your stuffing!
Nov 1, 2017 | 1:56 pm
By
Editor
baked butternut squash

A wonderful combination of savory, hearty, & cheesy, with a hint of sweet from the butternut squash.

10
Servings
431
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 20 ounces sourdough bread, cut into 1-inch cubes and dried out
  • 5 cups cubed butternut squash (about one medium size squash)
  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper
  • 1 pound ground sweet Italian chicken or turkey sausage, casing removed
  • 3 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 2 celery sticks, finely chopped
  • 4 tablespoons fresh sage leaves, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, chopped
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 3 1/2 cups chicken or turkey stock
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/2 cup Asiago cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted (1 stick)
  • Nonstick oil spray

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  Toss butternut squash with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and ½ teaspoon salt and pepper. Bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet for 15 minutes.
  Meanwhile, cook the sausage in a saucepan over medium-high heat for 6-8 minutes. Add garlic, onion, celery, sage, and thyme. Sauté for 3 more minutes then remove from heat.
  Remove squash from the oven after 15 minutes, then turn the oven down to 375.
  Beat the eggs, and stir them into the chicken stock.
  In a large bowl combine the bread cubes, sausage mixture, baked squash, Parmesan and Asiago cheese, and ½ teaspoon salt and pepper.
  Pour half the chicken stock/egg mixture into the bowl, distributing evenly, and gently fold together.
  Pour the rest of the chicken stock liquid and the melted butter evenly over the mixture, and gently fold together again.

Spray a 9" X 13" dish with cooking spray and add the stuffing mixture.
  Bake for 30-35 minutes uncovered.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
18g
26%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
7g
29%
Cholesterol
61mg
20%
Carbohydrate, by difference
40g
31%
Protein
29g
63%
Vitamin A, RAE
640µg
91%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
32mg
43%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
42µg
47%
Calcium, Ca
197mg
20%
Choline, total
49mg
12%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Fluoride, F
26µg
1%
Folate, total
116µg
29%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
92mg
29%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
17mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
466mg
67%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
38µg
69%
Sodium, Na
1044mg
70%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
220g
8%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
More from USDA