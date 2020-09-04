  1. Home
Baked Brie Bowl

September 4, 2020 | 12:32pm
Fresh bread and cheese?! Yes, please!
Courtesy of McCormick

This baked brie bread bowl is mean to be shared as a holiday appetizer, but if you want to eat it all yourself, we won't tell.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Chili Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Ground Mustard
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sugar
  • 1 loaf round sourdough bread , (about 1 pound)
  • 1 Tablespoon butter, softened
  • 1 round (8 ounces) Brie cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix spices and sugar in small bowl. Set aside. Place bread on baking sheet. Cut circle in top of bread and remove bread center to make room for the Brie.

Spread butter on bread. Sprinkle with 2 teaspoons of the spice mixture. With knife, make 2-inch cuts at 1-inch intervals around edge of bread. Remove rind from Brie and place in bread. Sprinkle Brie with remaining spice mixture. Replace top of bread.

Bake 20 to 30 minutes. To serve, remove bread top and break into bite size pieces. Dip bread pieces in hot Brie.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving265
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol32mg11%
Protein12g24%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A69µg8%
Vitamin B120.5µg19.6%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.9%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.9%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium84mg8%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)51µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)115µg29%
Folic acid38µgN/A
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg18%
Phosphorus117mg17%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium123mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.4%
Sodium534mg22%
Sugars, added0.3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg35.5%
Water33gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
