  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Bacon, Basil and Tomato Skillet Corn

August 11, 2021 | 8:52am
By
The flavors of a BLT mixed with summer corn
Bacon, basil tomato and corn skillet recipe
Abel Uribe for The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella, food styling

Corn and bacon pair as perfectly as peanut butter and jelly. Add ripe tomatoes and lots of basil for a skillet full of goodness that pleases just about everyone. Serve it over lettuce leaves as a side dish to grilled fish, chicken or skewered shrimp. You can also stir in sautéed chunks of tofu or feta to turn this into a main dish.

Ready in
40 m
20 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
196
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 thick slices (8 ounces total) smoky bacon, cut crosswise into ¼ inch pieces
  • 2 shallots or 1 small white onion, finely chopped
  • 1 large poblano chile, seeded, chopped
  • 1 large or 2 small cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 3 Cups fresh or grilled corn kernels
  • 1 pint ripe cherry tomatoes, halved or 2 to 3 cups large chunks ripe tomatoes
  • 1/2 Teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 Cup loosely packed thinly sliced fresh basil leaves, about 1 ¼ ounces

Directions

Step 1: In a large, well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook 8 ounces sliced bacon, stirring often, until bacon is crisp and golden, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to a plate. Tip off (and save for another use) all but 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat from the pan.

Step 2: Add 2 chopped shallots and 1 seeded, chopped poblano to the pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often until soft, about 4 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 2 cloves minced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in 3 cups corn kernels. Cook, stirring often, about 3 minutes, then stir in 1 pint halved cherry tomatoes. Cook until everything is very hot, about 2 minutes.

Step 4: Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper, or to taste. Remove from heat and stir in crisp bacon. Fold in 1 cup sliced basil. Serve right away.

Tags
bacon
basil
best recipes
blt
cherry tomatoes
corn
easy side dish
poblano
poblano peppers
recipe
side dish
summer
summer recipe
tomato
tomatoes
vegetables
corn recipe
skillet recipe
JeanMarie Brownson