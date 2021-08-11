Step 1: In a large, well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook 8 ounces sliced bacon, stirring often, until bacon is crisp and golden, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to a plate. Tip off (and save for another use) all but 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat from the pan.

Step 2: Add 2 chopped shallots and 1 seeded, chopped poblano to the pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often until soft, about 4 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 2 cloves minced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in 3 cups corn kernels. Cook, stirring often, about 3 minutes, then stir in 1 pint halved cherry tomatoes. Cook until everything is very hot, about 2 minutes.

Step 4: Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper, or to taste. Remove from heat and stir in crisp bacon. Fold in 1 cup sliced basil. Serve right away.