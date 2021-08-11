Corn and bacon pair as perfectly as peanut butter and jelly. Add ripe tomatoes and lots of basil for a skillet full of goodness that pleases just about everyone. Serve it over lettuce leaves as a side dish to grilled fish, chicken or skewered shrimp. You can also stir in sautéed chunks of tofu or feta to turn this into a main dish.
Ingredients
- 4 thick slices (8 ounces total) smoky bacon, cut crosswise into ¼ inch pieces
- 2 shallots or 1 small white onion, finely chopped
- 1 large poblano chile, seeded, chopped
- 1 large or 2 small cloves garlic, finely minced
- 3 Cups fresh or grilled corn kernels
- 1 pint ripe cherry tomatoes, halved or 2 to 3 cups large chunks ripe tomatoes
- 1/2 Teaspoon coarse (kosher) salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Cup loosely packed thinly sliced fresh basil leaves, about 1 ¼ ounces
Directions
Step 1: In a large, well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook 8 ounces sliced bacon, stirring often, until bacon is crisp and golden, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon to a plate. Tip off (and save for another use) all but 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat from the pan.
Step 2: Add 2 chopped shallots and 1 seeded, chopped poblano to the pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often until soft, about 4 minutes.
Step 3: Stir in 2 cloves minced garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in 3 cups corn kernels. Cook, stirring often, about 3 minutes, then stir in 1 pint halved cherry tomatoes. Cook until everything is very hot, about 2 minutes.
Step 4: Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper, or to taste. Remove from heat and stir in crisp bacon. Fold in 1 cup sliced basil. Serve right away.