Award Winning Cassoulet Recipe

Cassoulet is a slow-cooking casserole that originates from the South of France. This recipe is certainly for the more advance cook, but well worth it if you are cooking for a crowd that would appreciate a more refined dish.
Chef Alexander Burger from Bar Boulud’s Cassoulet was one of the winning dishes at D’Artagnan’s Fourth Annual Cassoulet War.
Bring all of the ingredients to a boil and let simmer for one hour. Be sure to skim any excess fat or impurities using a ladle.
After one hour, strain the liquid and discard the duck bones and vegetables. Return the liquid back to pot and keep hot.