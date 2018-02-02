Award Winning Cassoulet Recipe

For the cassoulet:

Gently poach the ham bone, pork skin, and bacon for 10 minutes in the hot broth. Add sausages and continue poaching for about 5 minutes. Turn the heat off and remove all meats, placing them in a separate plate to cool. Reserve liquid and set aside.



Preheat oven to 250ºF. Heat a 14x11x5 inch Le Cruset Dutch oven to medium heat on the stove. Add carrot, onion, and celery sweat until vegetables are translucent, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic, cook for another two minutes, add tomato paste and mix well. After add Chopped tomato.

Add beans to the vegetables and cover with about 6C of the Broth or until the beans are covered. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Cover and cook for an hour or until the beans are ¾ of the way cooked.



Remove Dutch oven from the stove and add the duck legs, sausages, bacon, pork skin, and ham bone. Add Bouquet garnis. Cover with liquid about ¾ of the way up and put in oven for two hours. After 2 hours adjust seasoning and turn the oven up to 350ºF so that the meat can begin to caramelize. Once the beans are cooked thoroughly, and the meat is tender then season the broth and serve.