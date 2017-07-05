  1. Home
Avocado Ice Cream Is Delicious — Really
Avocados are not just for guacamole; this ice cream is a rich and simple summer treat
Jul 5, 2017 | 11:12 am
If you are looking for an easy ice cream recipe or a new way to use avocado, look no further! Avocado ice cream is rich, creamy, and full of heathy fats, making it an excellent warm-weather treat. Unlike many other ice cream recipes, this one has no need for a complicated custard base. Simply blend everything together, pour it into your ice cream machine and hey presto — delicious ice cream!

6
Servings
197
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 ripe, fresh Hass avocados, seeded and peeled
  • 1/2 Cup sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 Cup coconut milk
  • 1 Cup cold heavy cream
  • Pinch of salt

Directions

In a blender, purée the avocados, coconut milk, lemon juice, and sugar until smooth.

Put the avocado mixture into a bowl and whisk in the cold heavy cream and the pinch of salt (this will add depth to your ice cream without making it savory).

Pour the mixture into an ice cream machine and process it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

If you do not have an ice cream machine, don’t worry! Simply pour the mixture into ice cube trays and freeze until solid. Once frozen, simply place the cubes into a food processor and blend until smooth.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
19%
Sugar
7g
8%
Saturated Fat
5g
21%
Cholesterol
25mg
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
18g
14%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
81µg
12%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
101mg
10%
Choline, total
13mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
10µg
3%
Magnesium, Mg
11mg
3%
Phosphorus, P
80mg
11%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
61mg
4%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
68g
3%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
