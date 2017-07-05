Avocado Ice Cream Is Delicious — Really

In a blender, purée the avocados, coconut milk, lemon juice, and sugar until smooth.

Put the avocado mixture into a bowl and whisk in the cold heavy cream and the pinch of salt (this will add depth to your ice cream without making it savory).

Pour the mixture into an ice cream machine and process it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

If you do not have an ice cream machine, don’t worry! Simply pour the mixture into ice cube trays and freeze until solid. Once frozen, simply place the cubes into a food processor and blend until smooth.