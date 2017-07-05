Avocado Ice Cream Is Delicious — Really

If you are looking for an easy ice cream recipe or a new way to use avocado, look no further! Avocado ice cream is rich, creamy, and full of heathy fats, making it an excellent warm-weather treat. Unlike many other ice cream recipes, this one has no need for a complicated custard base. Simply blend everything together, pour it into your ice cream machine and hey presto — delicious ice cream!
To learn 17 Things You Didn’t Know About Avocados, click here.
In a blender, purée the avocados, coconut milk, lemon juice, and sugar until smooth.
Put the avocado mixture into a bowl and whisk in the cold heavy cream and the pinch of salt (this will add depth to your ice cream without making it savory).
Pour the mixture into an ice cream machine and process it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
If you do not have an ice cream machine, don’t worry! Simply pour the mixture into ice cube trays and freeze until solid. Once frozen, simply place the cubes into a food processor and blend until smooth.