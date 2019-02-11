  1. Home
Avocado Crema

A delicious Tex-Mex dressing, dip, sauce or marinade
Avocado crema
A great homemade dip for chips or to sprinkle over chicken or fish tacos, avocado crema is a fresh, flavorful alternative to guacamole. Blend avocado, sour cream, cilantro, sugar and lime juice in a blender, and a few pulses later you have a delicious dip or sauce for Tex-Mex dishes.

4
Servings
127
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 medium avocado, cut in half lengthwise, peel and pit removed
  • 1/3 Cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 Cup sour cream or Mexican crema
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cumin
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • Juice from one lime

Directions

Puree all ingredients in processor or blender. Use as dip, marinade or sauce for all sorts of Tex-Mex style dishes.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
10g
16%
Sugar
4g
N/A
Saturated Fat
3g
14%
Cholesterol
7mg
2%
Protein
1g
3%
Carbs
10g
3%
Vitamin A
34µg
4%
Vitamin B6
0.1mg
11.4%
Vitamin C
10mg
12%
Vitamin E
1mg
8%
Vitamin K
15µg
13%
Calcium
31mg
3%
Fiber
4g
16%
Folate (food)
44µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
44µg
11%
Iron
0.6mg
3.3%
Magnesium
18mg
4%
Monounsaturated
6g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.9mg
5.9%
Phosphorus
48mg
7%
Polyunsaturated
1g
N/A
Potassium
293mg
6%
Sodium
200mg
8%
Sugars, added
3g
N/A
Zinc
0.4mg
3.8%
