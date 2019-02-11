Arroz Verde
February 11, 2019
A classic Tex-Mex rice best served alongside pinto or refried beans
istockphoto.com
Arroz verde, or “green rice,” is a classic Tex Mex dish that’s made up of fresh veggies sauteed before cooking into the rice.
6
Servings
395
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients
- 1 bunch green onions (about 6), white bulbs diced and green parts chopped and set aside.
- 2 garlic cloves, diced
- 2 green bell peppers, chopped
- 3/4 Cups parsley flakes
- 3 Cups uncooked white rice
- 9 chicken bouillon cubes
- 1 lime
- 6 Cups water
Directions
In a heavy pot, saute green onions and bell peppers, parsley flakes, and bouillon cubes until bell peppers have softened a bit (about 10 minutes). Add the garlic and saute for 1 minute. Add 6 cups water, then rice. Salt and pepper to taste. Put lid on pot, then turn heat on low until done. Cook time approximately 30-45 minutes once water/rice is added. Before serving, add the juice of half the lime. Sprinkle with the green onion tops.
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
1g
2%
Sugar
2g
N/A
Saturated Fat
0.3g
1.5%
Cholesterol
0.9mg
0.3%
Protein
10g
19%
Carbs
86g
29%
Vitamin A
270µg
30%
Vitamin B6
0.3mg
25.7%
Vitamin C
67mg
75%
Vitamin E
2mg
11%
Vitamin K
753µg
100%
Calcium
88mg
9%
Fiber
2g
10%
Folate (food)
38µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
38µg
9%
Iron
3mg
16%
Magnesium
110mg
26%
Monounsaturated
0.4g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
15%
Phosphorus
169mg
24%
Polyunsaturated
0.4g
N/A
Potassium
522mg
11%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
12.6%
Sodium
1905mg
79%
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
12.2%
Zinc
2mg
15%
