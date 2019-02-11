Arroz Verde

In a heavy pot, saute green onions and bell peppers, parsley flakes, and bouillon cubes until bell peppers have softened a bit (about 10 minutes). Add the garlic and saute for 1 minute. Add 6 cups water, then rice. Salt and pepper to taste. Put lid on pot, then turn heat on low until done. Cook time approximately 30-45 minutes once water/rice is added. Before serving, add the juice of half the lime. Sprinkle with the green onion tops.