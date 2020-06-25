Arrowhead Short Rib Melt

Season short ribs with salt and pepper.

Sear in pan with oil and remove.

Add carrots, celery, and onions and cook until tender.

Add garlic, thyme and bay leaves, and deglaze with wine and stock.

Add meat and cook until it is fall-apart tender.

Remove short rib and shred.

Thicken liquid with cornstarch and add to short rib.

Combine Parmesan, granulated garlic, parsley flake, basil and chive in a separate bowl.

Brush one side of each slice of bread with butter and dip the buttered side in Parmesan mix.

Place white American cheese on the unbuttered side of bread.

Place 4 ounces of short rib on cheese.

Place ¼ cup of caramelized onion on short rib.

Place 1 slice of Havarti cheese on onions.

Place slice of bread on top, unbuttered side on the inside, Parmesan and buttered side facing out.

Griddle the sandwich on each side until the parmesan forms a golden brown crust.