Arkansas Lemon Chess Pie
Southerners are renowned for their dessert specialties and this recipe doesn't disappoint!
Oct 16, 2017 | 10:27 am
By
Editor
Chess Pie

But every true Southern cook goes back over and over to the simplest of all pies; the one that doesn’t rely on fancy fruit and exotic ingredients. I’m talking about chess pie.

We're using store-bought frozen piecrusts for consistency and expediency for this recipe. They work well, and unlike many homemade piecrusts, the frozen crusts don’t need to be blind-baked before baking the filling.

This recipe is courtesy of Hotty Toddy.

10
Servings
302
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • pie dough for 1 single-crust pie (10-inch) baked and cooled OR make it from scratch
  • 2 cups white granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup salted butter
  • 5 large eggs
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 T all-purpose flour
  • 1 T yellow cornmeal
  • 1/4 c fresh lemon juice
  • Zest of 3 lemons (about 3 T grated lemon rind)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350˚F.

Cream sugar and butter; add eggs and milk. Beat well. Mix in the flour, cornmeal, lemon juice and lemon zest.

 Pour mixture into a 10-inch pie shell; bake at 350˚F in preheated oven until done, about 35 to 40 minutes. 

Serve immediately.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
20g
29%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
7g
29%
Cholesterol
24mg
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
29g
22%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
77µg
11%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
2µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
31mg
3%
Choline, total
5mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
6g
24%
Folate, total
18µg
5%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
6mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
35mg
5%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
103mg
7%
Water
18g
1%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.