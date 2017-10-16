Arkansas Lemon Chess Pie

But every true Southern cook goes back over and over to the simplest of all pies; the one that doesn’t rely on fancy fruit and exotic ingredients. I’m talking about chess pie.
We're using store-bought frozen piecrusts for consistency and expediency for this recipe. They work well, and unlike many homemade piecrusts, the frozen crusts don’t need to be blind-baked before baking the filling.
This recipe is courtesy of Hotty Toddy.
Preheat oven to 350˚F.
Cream sugar and butter; add eggs and milk. Beat well. Mix in the flour, cornmeal, lemon juice and lemon zest.
Pour mixture into a 10-inch pie shell; bake at 350˚F in preheated oven until done, about 35 to 40 minutes.
Serve immediately.