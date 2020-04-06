Apricot Pineapple Chipotle Glaze

April 6, 2020 | 5:15pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Liven up the holiday ham with a spicy-sweet glaze of apricot jam, pineapple juice and chipotle chili pepper. Try the glaze also on pork tenderloin or chicken.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 bone-in spiral-cut ham, about 10 pounds
- 1 Cup apricot jam
- 1/2 Cup pineapple juice
- 3/4 Teaspoons McCormick® Chipotle Chili Pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place the ham on its side in roasting pan. Mix apricot jam, pineapple juice, chipotle chili pepper and garlic powder in small bowl until well blended. Brush 1/2 of the jam mixture over ham, gently separating the slices so mixture can reach middle of ham. Cover loosely with foil.
Bake 1 hour, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove foil. Brush with remaining jam mixture. Bake 45 minutes longer. Serve ham with pan drippings.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving647
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol200mg67%
Protein56g100%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A2µgN/A
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg92%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D99IU100%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.3%
Calcium27mg3%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg82%
Phosphorus528mg75%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1102mg23%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg53.6%
Sodium3537mg100%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water231gN/A
Zinc7mg60%
