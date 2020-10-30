Apricot-Jalapeno Jelly

Soak the dried apricots in vinegar and let stand for a minimum of four hours.

If you are processing the jelly for shelf-stability, prepare canning pot and 3 8 oz. jars with their lids.

Pour apricots and vinegar into a large, deep saucepan. Add the chopped onion and peppers and stir in the sugar. Bring to a boil over high heat. When the mixture is boiling hard, add the liquid pectin, stirring to combine. Bring back to a boil. Boil for two minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

To process for shelf-stablity, follow good water-bath canning procedures, leaving 1/4 inch headspace in each jar and process for 10 minutes.

If not processing for shelf-stability, dunk 3 8 oz. jars into boiling water. Carefully fill the jars with the hot jelly and cover. Store in the refrigerator. Allow at least a day for the jelly to firm up before using.