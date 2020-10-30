  1. Home
Apricot-Jalapeno Jelly

October 30, 2020 | 5:16pm
An elegant addition to a cheese tray
GMVozd via Getty Images

This spicy-sweet jelly makes a colorful addition to any cheese plate or charcuterie board.

Recipe courtesy of West of the Loop.

Ready in
4 h and 5 m
4 h
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup finely sliced dried apricots
  • 3/4 Cups white vinegar
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped jalapeno peppers, seeds and veins removed
  • 3 Cups sugar
  • 1 pouch liquid pectin

Directions

Soak the dried apricots in vinegar and let stand for a minimum of four hours.

If you are processing the jelly for shelf-stability, prepare canning pot and 3 8 oz. jars with their lids.

Pour apricots and vinegar into a large, deep saucepan. Add the chopped onion and peppers and stir in the sugar. Bring to a boil over high heat. When the mixture is boiling hard, add the liquid pectin, stirring to combine. Bring back to a boil. Boil for two minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

To process for shelf-stablity, follow good water-bath canning procedures, leaving 1/4 inch headspace in each jar and process for 10 minutes.

If not processing for shelf-stability, dunk 3 8 oz. jars into boiling water. Carefully fill the jars with the hot jelly and cover. Store in the refrigerator. Allow at least a day for the jelly to firm up before using.

