Somewhat like a mini pastry, this pretty treat's rich cream cheese and butter dough envelops an apricot filling. It would be lovely served with a cup of tea or coffee.
This recipe is by Judi Behnken of Reisterstown, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Notes
Total time includes 3 hours refrigeration for the dough.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup butter, softened
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 Cups flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 (8-ounce) jar apricot preserves
- Powdered sugar, for dusting
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 2: In a large bowl with a mixer, cream 1 cup softened butter and 8 ounces softened cream cheese together until well-blended.
Step 3: Add 2 cups flour and 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and mix well. Refrigerate dough for 3 hours.
Step 4: Roll dough out on a lightly floured surface to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut dough in 3-inch circles and fill each with 1 teaspoon of apricot preserves. Fold circles in half and press with fork to seal.
Step 5: Place on ungreased cookie sheet and bake in oven for 7 to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pan and quickly roll in powdered sugar.
Step 6: When cooled completely, store cookies in an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to eat.