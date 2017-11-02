  1. Home
Apple Walnut Crostata
A rustic version of apple pie with crunchy California walnuts.
Nov 2, 2017 | 5:13 pm
Apple Walnut Crostata

This crostata is a rustic version of apple pie with crunchy California walnuts.

6
Servings
334
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3/4 Cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Cup California walnuts, chopped
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • Dash of nutmeg
  • 3 Tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 Tablespoons milk
  • 2 granny Smith apples, cored, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 Cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 Tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon, ground
  • 1/3 Cup California walnuts, chopped
  • 1/3 Cup golden raisins
  • 1 Tablespoon granulated sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Coat two 12-inch x 14-inch pieces of parchment paper with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine flour, walnuts, salt and nutmeg in food processor. Whirl until walnuts are finely ground. Drizzle oil and milk over flour mixture. Pulse until dough is evenly moistened. Gather dough into a ball.

Place dough between the two pieces of sprayed parchment paper and place on a slightly damp work surface. Roll dough to a 12-inch circle. Remove top sheet of parchment; lift dough with bottom sheet and place on baking sheet. (NOTE: You will bake the crostata on the parchment paper.)

Mix apple filling ingredients in a medium bowl. Mound apples in center of dough, leaving a 2-inch border. With a small paring knife, cut 2-inch slits in the dough every 1-2 inches. Carefully lift each flap of dough, folding and pressing around the apple filling. NOTE: The flaps will overlap slightly, and the center will not be covered.

Sprinkle granulated sugar over crostata. Bake 30-35 minutes until crust is golden brown and filling is slightly bubbly.

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
16g
23%
Sugar
13g
14%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
43g
33%
Protein
6g
13%
Vitamin A, RAE
3µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
6µg
7%
Calcium, Ca
56mg
6%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Folate, total
9µg
2%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
11mg
3%
Phosphorus, P
99mg
14%
Selenium, Se
7µg
13%
Sodium, Na
331mg
22%
Water
9g
0%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.