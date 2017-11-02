Apple Walnut Crostata

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Coat two 12-inch x 14-inch pieces of parchment paper with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine flour, walnuts, salt and nutmeg in food processor. Whirl until walnuts are finely ground. Drizzle oil and milk over flour mixture. Pulse until dough is evenly moistened. Gather dough into a ball.

Place dough between the two pieces of sprayed parchment paper and place on a slightly damp work surface. Roll dough to a 12-inch circle. Remove top sheet of parchment; lift dough with bottom sheet and place on baking sheet. (NOTE: You will bake the crostata on the parchment paper.)

Mix apple filling ingredients in a medium bowl. Mound apples in center of dough, leaving a 2-inch border. With a small paring knife, cut 2-inch slits in the dough every 1-2 inches. Carefully lift each flap of dough, folding and pressing around the apple filling. NOTE: The flaps will overlap slightly, and the center will not be covered.

Sprinkle granulated sugar over crostata. Bake 30-35 minutes until crust is golden brown and filling is slightly bubbly.

Serve warm or at room temperature.