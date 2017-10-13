  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Baking 101

Apple-Cranberry Walnut Pie
All the flavors you could possibly want in one bite!
Oct 13, 2017 | 5:45 pm
By
Editor
Apple Cranberry Walnut
iStock

I like to use Cortland or Macoun apples for this particular pie, but any tart apple will do. This pie rarely lasts more than a day after being baked and everybite is worth it!

You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!

8
Servings
140
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the filling:

  • pie dough for 1 single-crust pie (9-inch) or make it from scratch
  • 6 apples, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 a cup of fresh cranberries (or frozen)
  • 1/2 a cup of chopped walnuts
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 3/4 cup soft brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

For the crumble topping:

  • 1/2 cup all purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup soft brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground clove
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/2 stick unsalted unsalted butter, cut into cubes

Directions

For the filling:

Preheat your oven to 420°F.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie pan with the dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle and cut into 1-inch strips — set aside. This will be used to lattice the top of the pie. Make sure you keep the dough refrigerated until you're ready to assemble otherwise it will get too mushy.

In a bowl, combine the apples, cranberries, walnuts, spices, orange juice and butter.

For the crumble topping:

In a small bowl, using your hands break up the butter cubes and blend with the flour, brown sugar and spices until the mixture is a bit clumpy. Keep the mixture chilled until you're ready to use it.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
1g
1%
Sugar
7g
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
32g
25%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
14mg
19%
Calcium, Ca
54mg
5%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
130µg
33%
Iron, Fe
6mg
33%
Magnesium, Mg
40mg
13%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Phosphorus, P
92mg
13%
Sodium, Na
119mg
8%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
15g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.