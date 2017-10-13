Apple-Cranberry Walnut Pie

I like to use Cortland or Macoun apples for this particular pie, but any tart apple will do. This pie rarely lasts more than a day after being baked and everybite is worth it!
You can make this pie using store bought pie dough, pre-baked pie shells or just use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust!
Preheat your oven to 420°F.
Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie pan with the dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle and cut into 1-inch strips — set aside. This will be used to lattice the top of the pie. Make sure you keep the dough refrigerated until you're ready to assemble otherwise it will get too mushy.
In a bowl, combine the apples, cranberries, walnuts, spices, orange juice and butter.
In a small bowl, using your hands break up the butter cubes and blend with the flour, brown sugar and spices until the mixture is a bit clumpy. Keep the mixture chilled until you're ready to use it.