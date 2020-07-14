  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Apple Corn Meal Pancakes

July 14, 2020 | 1:25pm
A new way to get your apple a day
Apple corn meal pancake

Photo courtesy of Nestlé

A New England staple, johnny cakes are like pancakes but made of cornmeal. This recipe adds apple and evaporated milk to the batter for a sweeter, fruitier taste. 

Recipe courtesy of Nestlé

Ready in
18 m
8 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup yellow corn meal
  • 1 Cup peeled, finely chopped apple
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup boiling water
  • 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 Cup NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, for greasing
  • Maple syrup or applesauce

Directions

COMBINE corn meal, apple, honey and salt in medium bowl. Slowly stir in boiling water.

COVER; let stand for 10 minutes.

STIR in flour, baking powder and cinnamon just until blended.

COMBINE egg and evaporated milk in small bowl; add to corn meal mixture.

SPOON 1/3 cup batter for each pancake onto heated, lightly greased griddle or skillet; cook for about 1 minute or until bubbles appear. Turn; continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden.

REPEAT with remaining batter.

SERVE warm with maple syrup.

Tags
apple
best recipes
cornmeal
pancake