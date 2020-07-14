Apple Corn Meal Pancakes

COMBINE corn meal, apple, honey and salt in medium bowl. Slowly stir in boiling water.

COVER; let stand for 10 minutes.

STIR in flour, baking powder and cinnamon just until blended.



COMBINE egg and evaporated milk in small bowl; add to corn meal mixture.

SPOON 1/3 cup batter for each pancake onto heated, lightly greased griddle or skillet; cook for about 1 minute or until bubbles appear. Turn; continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden.

REPEAT with remaining batter.

SERVE warm with maple syrup.