Apple Corn Meal Pancakes

July 14, 2020 | 1:25pm
A New England staple, johnny cakes are like pancakes but made of cornmeal. This recipe adds apple and evaporated milk to the batter for a sweeter, fruitier taste.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
- 1 Cup yellow corn meal
- 1 Cup peeled, finely chopped apple
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup boiling water
- 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
- 2 Teaspoons baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 Cup NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, for greasing
- Maple syrup or applesauce
Directions
COMBINE corn meal, apple, honey and salt in medium bowl. Slowly stir in boiling water.
COVER; let stand for 10 minutes.
STIR in flour, baking powder and cinnamon just until blended.
COMBINE egg and evaporated milk in small bowl; add to corn meal mixture.
SPOON 1/3 cup batter for each pancake onto heated, lightly greased griddle or skillet; cook for about 1 minute or until bubbles appear. Turn; continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until golden.
REPEAT with remaining batter.
SERVE warm with maple syrup.