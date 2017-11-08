Andrew Zimmern's Spaghetti Squash Crumble

If you're looking for an alternative to mashed potatoes or roasted veggies, you gotta try this spaghetti squash crumble. It’s the ultimate, sweet-and-savory side dish that just screams comfort food. The yellow winter squash is also low in calories and packed with nutrients, such as beta-carotene and fiber.
Recipe Courtesy of Andrew Zimmern.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
Halve the spaghetti squash and remove the seeds. Place on a large shallow baking dish or sheet pan, and season with salt and pepper. Roast the squash, flesh side up, for 90 minutes.
After the squash are cool enough to handle, scrape the flesh into a large mixing bowl with a fork.
Sauté the shallots and garlic in 2 tablespoon of the butter until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir that mixture into the spaghetti squash.
Melt the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter, and pour into the squash.
Then, add all the herbs, spices and tomato. Fold together. Season with salt and pepper and reserve.
In a separate mixing bowl combine one stick of melted butter, the bread crumbs, cheese, almonds and the brown sugar.
Place the squash mixture in a large oval or rectangular baking dish and sprinkle the crumble over the top.
Cover loosely in aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes at 325ºF.
Remove the foil and raise the temperature to 425 ºF. Cook untilcrumble is crispy, roughly an additional 25 minutes.