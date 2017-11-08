  1. Home
Andrew Zimmern's Spaghetti Squash Crumble
A perfect holiday dish
Nov 8, 2017 | 2:17 pm
By
Editor
spaghetti squash

If you're looking for an alternative to mashed potatoes or roasted veggies, you gotta try this spaghetti squash crumble. It’s the ultimate, sweet-and-savory side dish that just screams comfort food. The yellow winter squash is also low in calories and packed with nutrients, such as beta-carotene and fiber.

Recipe Courtesy of Andrew Zimmern.

8
Servings
279
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the squash filling:

  • 2 medium sized spaghetti squash
  • 1/3 Cup minced parsley
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 stick butter
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • pinch ground allspice
  • pinch ground ginger
  • 1/4 Cup minced shallots
  • 3 minced garlic cloves
  • 1 cup diced tomato, drained
  • 2 Cups fresh bread crumbs
  • 1 stick salted butter, melted
  • 2/3 Cups ground Pecorino Romano
  • 1/4 Cup brown sugar
  • 1/3 Cup thinly sliced almonds, lightly toasted

Directions

For the squash filling:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Halve the spaghetti squash and remove the seeds. Place on a large shallow baking dish or sheet pan, and season with salt and pepper. Roast the squash, flesh side up, for 90 minutes.

After the squash are cool enough to handle, scrape the flesh into a large mixing bowl with a fork.

Sauté the shallots and garlic in 2 tablespoon of the butter until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir that mixture into the spaghetti squash.

Melt the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter, and pour into the squash.

Then, add all the herbs, spices and tomato. Fold together. Season with salt and pepper and reserve.

In a separate mixing bowl combine one stick of melted butter, the bread crumbs, cheese, almonds and the brown sugar.

Place the squash mixture in a large oval or rectangular baking dish and sprinkle the crumble over the top.

Cover loosely in aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes at 325ºF.

Remove the foil and raise the temperature to 425 ºF. Cook untilcrumble is crispy, roughly an additional 25 minutes.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
12g
17%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
31mg
10%
Carbohydrate, by difference
31g
24%
Protein
13g
28%
Vitamin A, RAE
16µg
2%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
8mg
11%
Calcium, Ca
86mg
9%
Choline, total
23mg
5%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Fluoride, F
24µg
1%
Folate, total
64µg
16%
Iron, Fe
3mg
17%
Magnesium, Mg
28mg
9%
Niacin
4mg
29%
Phosphorus, P
135mg
19%
Selenium, Se
18µg
33%
Sodium, Na
456mg
30%
Water
64g
2%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
