Andrew Zimmern's Spaghetti Squash Crumble

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Halve the spaghetti squash and remove the seeds. Place on a large shallow baking dish or sheet pan, and season with salt and pepper. Roast the squash, flesh side up, for 90 minutes.

After the squash are cool enough to handle, scrape the flesh into a large mixing bowl with a fork.

Sauté the shallots and garlic in 2 tablespoon of the butter until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir that mixture into the spaghetti squash.

Melt the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter, and pour into the squash.

Then, add all the herbs, spices and tomato. Fold together. Season with salt and pepper and reserve.