American Bar Carrot Cake With Candied Ginger and Toasted Walnuts

Candied ginger, toasted walnuts and a decadent frosting make this carrot cake stand out from all others.
Recipe courtesy of Executive Chef Carolina Santos-Neves at American Bar in New York City
Ingredients
For the cake
- 2 Cups granulated sugar
- 2 Cups all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 cups canola oil (or melted coconut oil)
- 2 Teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 2 Teaspoons baking soda
- 1 Teaspoon sea salt
- 4 organic eggs
- 3 Cups peeled, grated carrots
- 1/2 Cup toasted walnuts, roughly chopped
For the frosting
- 8 Ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 4 Ounces mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 lb stick grass-fed unsalted butter, softened
- 1 Cup powdered sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla bean paste
For the topping
- 1/2 Cup toasted walnuts, finely chopped
- 1/2 Cup thinly sliced candied ginger
Directions
For the cake
Preheat oven to 350 F. Prep a ¼ baking sheet tray pan or 8-inch round cake pan by covering with butter spray (or butter) and parchment paper.
In a stand-up mixer cream the sugar and oil, then add eggs, and then gradually add the dry ingredients. Fold in carrots and walnuts. Pour into the prepped ¼ baking sheet tray pan or 8-inch round cake pan. Bake in middle rack for approximately 15-20 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. Once cooled remove from pan.
For the frosting
In a stand-up mixer combine all ingredients until smooth. Set aside.
Place cooled cake on plate or platter. Using a small rubber spatula or knife, top the cake with the frosting. Try and cover all corners and edges.
For the topping
Top with remaining toasted walnuts and candied ginger. Slice and serve.