Aloha Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare cake mix as directed on package, stirring in 3 teaspoons of the coconut flavor. Pour into greased and floured 13-by-9-inch baking pan.

Bake 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan.

Prepare pudding mix as directed on package, stirring in remaining 1 teaspoon coconut flavor. Spread pineapple and pudding over cake. Frost with whipped topping. Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.