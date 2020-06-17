  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Aloha Cake

June 17, 2020 | 3:43pm
A taste of the islands on your table
Photo courtesy of McCormick

This moist cake, flavored with coconut and crushed pineapple, brings a taste of the islands to your table.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
1 h 45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
141
Calories Per Serving

Notes

*Total time incorporates chilling

Ingredients

  • 1 package (2-layer size) yellow cake mix
  • 4 Teaspoons McCormick Coconut Extract With Other Natural Flavors, divided
  • 1 package (4-serving size) vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained
  • 1 container (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Prepare cake mix as directed on package, stirring in 3 teaspoons of the coconut flavor. Pour into greased and floured 13-by-9-inch baking pan.

Bake 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan.

Prepare pudding mix as directed on package, stirring in remaining 1 teaspoon coconut flavor. Spread pineapple and pudding over cake. Frost with whipped topping. Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving141
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol7mg2%
Protein1g2%
Carbs28g9%
Vitamin A18µg2%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.8%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.7%
Calcium59mg6%
Fiber0.5g1.9%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron0.6mg3.1%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.6%
Phosphorus107mg15%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium50mg1%
Sodium219mg9%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Water26gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.2%
Tags
best recipes