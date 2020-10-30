October 30, 2020 | 4:43pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick.
Warm up a cold night with homemade almond hot chocolate. McCormick Almond and Pure Vanilla Extracts combine to create a decadently nutty taste and aroma when mixed with instant hot cocoa.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 3/4 Cups milk
- 1 packet instant hot chocolate mix
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Pure Almond Extract
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
Pour milk into microwavable mug. Microwave on high 1 minute 30 seconds or until heated through. (Do not boil.)
Stir in hot chocolate mix and extracts until well blended. Top with whipped cream, if desired.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving229
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol18mg6%
Protein8g15%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A84µg9%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.4%
Vitamin D2µg16%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium244mg24%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.2%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2.1%
Phosphorus242mg35%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium444mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.1%
Sodium220mg9%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.3%
Water163gN/A
Zinc1mg10%