4.5
2 ratings

Almond Hot Chocolate

October 30, 2020 | 4:43pm
Simple and delicious
Photo courtesy of McCormick. 

Warm up a cold night with homemade almond hot chocolate. McCormick Almond and Pure Vanilla Extracts combine to create a decadently nutty taste and aroma when mixed with instant hot cocoa.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick. 

Ready in
3 m
1 m
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
229
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3/4 Cups milk
  • 1 packet instant hot chocolate mix
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Pure Almond Extract
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

Pour milk into microwavable mug. Microwave on high 1 minute 30 seconds or until heated through. (Do not boil.)

Stir in hot chocolate mix and extracts until well blended. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving229
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol18mg6%
Protein8g15%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A84µg9%
Vitamin B120.9µg38.4%
Vitamin D2µg16%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.2%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.7%
Calcium244mg24%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.2%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2.1%
Phosphorus242mg35%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium444mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.1%
Sodium220mg9%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.3%
Water163gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
Tags
almond
chocolate
drink
hot chocolate
non-alcoholic
vanilla
Almond Hot Chocolate