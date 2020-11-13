Almond Cherry Granola

November 13, 2020 | 12:34pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Granola makes a healthy and sweet breakfast dish, whether you choose to eat it on top of yogurt, in a bowl with milk or just on its own. The nuts and dried fruit in this recipe are also totally customizable -- so feel free to adjust to your own preference.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 egg whites
- 2 Tablespoons canola oil
- 1 Tablespoon cinnamon, preferably McCormick Ground Cinnamon
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract, preferably McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 2 Cups old-fashioned oats
- 1 Cup chopped almonds
- 1/2 Cup dried cherries
Directions
Preheat oven to 250°F.
Mix brown sugar, egg whites, oil, cinnamon and vanilla in small bowl until well blended. Set aside.
Place oats and almonds in large bowl.
Add egg white mixture; toss until evenly coated.
Spread evenly on foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan.
Bake 30 minutes, stirring halfway through cook time.
Cool completely on wire rack.
Stir in dried cherries.
Store in airtight container up to 1 week.
Servings16
Calories Per Serving152
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated0.6g2.9%
Protein4g7%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A7µg1%
Vitamin C1mg1.1%
Vitamin E3mg18%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium42mg4%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)8µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)8µg2%
Iron0.9mg5.1%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg2.9%
Phosphorus92mg13%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium138mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg10.3%
Sodium9mgN/A
Sugars, added7gN/A
Water6gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.7%