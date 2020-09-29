All american chili

September 29, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
A bowl of warm chili is satisfying comfort food on a cold day. For informal get-togethers, serve in a slow cooker to keep it warm.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound lean ground beef
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 2 Tablespoons McCormick® Chili Powder
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Cumin
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Oregano Leaves
- 1 can of kidney beans, drained
- 1 can of diced tomatoes
- 1 can of tomato sauce
Directions
Cook ground beef and onion in large skillet on medium-high heat until beef is no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Drain fat, if needed.
Stir in spices and remaining ingredients. Bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream and chopped onion, if desired.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving367
Total Fat20g30%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated7g36%
Cholesterol64mg21%
Protein23g46%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A80µg9%
Vitamin B122µg81%
Vitamin B60.6mg47.8%
Vitamin C15mg16%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium102mg10%
Fiber8g32%
Folate (food)60µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)60µg15%
Iron5mg29%
Magnesium71mg17%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg37%
Phosphorus288mg41%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium954mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.8%
Sodium878mg37%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg35.3%
Trans1gN/A
Water280gN/A
Zinc5mg43%